Gregory: Bishops 'can never say we are sorry enough' for tragedy of abuse

Related Video



INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- Standing before some 200 bishops from across the country, Atlanta Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory said that "we can never say that we are sorry enough for the share that we have had in this tragedy of broken fidelity and trust" in the clergy sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Church.



He made this sober observation in a homily during a June 14 Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis on the opening day of the U.S. bishops' spring meeting.



The liturgy was a response to a call from Pope Francis to episcopal conferences around the world to observe a "Day of Prayer and Penance" for survivors of sexual abuse within the church.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, was the principal celebrant of the Mass and spoke about the pope's call at the start of the liturgy.



"Today, there is a special urgency to our prayer," Cardinal DiNardo said. "The Holy Father has asked that all episcopal conferences offer a Day of Prayer and Penance for victims and survivors of sexual abuse.



"In solidarity with our brother bishops around the world, we acknowledge the sins that have occurred and ask forgiveness from and healing of those who have suffered abuse at the hands of those who should have been protecting and caring for them."

