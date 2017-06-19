Bishops' voices called 'vital' to fight challenges to religious liberty

Prelates listen to a speaker June 15 during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual spring assembly in Indianapolis. (CNS photo/Sean Gallagher, The Criterion)

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- The U.S. bishops voted June 15 to make the Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty a permanent standing committee.



The 132-53 vote came on the second day of the bishops' spring assembly in Indianapolis. There were five abstentions. A simple majority was required for approval.



The bishops' action came less than a week before the start of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' fifth annual Fortnight for Freedom June 21-July 4. It is a two-week period of prayer, advocacy and education on religious freedom.



Before the vote, Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori, chairman of the committee since its creation in 2011, spoke in favor of making it permanent, arguing the need for the body stretches beyond the specific legal and public policy issues challenging religious freedom that continue to emerge.



"Rather, the very idea of religious freedom and its roots in human nature is challenged," he said, "along with the right of religious people and institutions to raise their voices in the public square and to perform ministries that serve the common good in accordance with their religious and moral convictions."



Archbishop Lori also expressed his hope the ad hoc committee's work up to now and in the future would help "plant the seeds of a movement for religious freedom, which will take years of watering and weeding in order for it to grow, to grow strong and to bear fruit."

