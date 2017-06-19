Louisiana priest in Washington spends hours with Scalise at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (CNS) -- Father Tim Hedrick, parochial vicar of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Metairie, was in Washington continuing his canon law studies when a news alert came across his phone June 14 that Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, had been shot.



"I immediately called and texted Jennifer (Scalise's wife) to let her know that I was here (in D.C.) and would go and be with Steve," Father Hedrick told the Clarion Herald, newspaper of the New Orleans Archdiocese.



Scalise, his wife, Jennifer, and the couple's two children, Harrison and Madison, are Catholic and are parishioners of St. Catherine.



Father Hedrick said Jennifer Scalise, who was back home with the children in Louisiana, called for a police detail to pick up the priest from The Catholic University of America to take him to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where Scalise was being treated.



"He was already in surgery, and they brought me down to surgery and I actually got to watch the surgery," Father Hedrick said, who learned that several members of the surgery team were Catholic.



"They felt very comforted to know I was there, and they asked me to pray for them," Father Hedrick said. He was at the hospital for 12 hours that first day and was able to give the sacrament of the anointing of the sick to Scalise.



