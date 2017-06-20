Full text of dubia cardinals' letter asking Pope for an audience

Bishops gathered with the Pope at the 2014 Synod on the Family. Photo credit: Mazur catholicnewsorguk CNA

Vatican City, Jun 20, 2017 National Catholic Register.- Here below is the full text of the letter, signed by Cardinal Carlo Caffarra on behalf of the four dubia cardinals, asking Pope Francis for an audience to discuss deep concerns over the Pope’s apostolic exhortation on the family, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).



The Holy Father has yet to acknowledge the cardinals’ written request.



“Most Holy Father,



It is with a certain trepidation that I address myself to Your Holiness, during these days of the Easter season. I do so on behalf of the Most Eminent Cardinals: Walter Brandmüller, Raymond L. Burke, Joachim Meisner, and myself.

