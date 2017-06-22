Bishop says world must move past indifference to solidarity with refugees

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- It is important the world move from indifference about the plight of the world's refugees to solidarity with them, Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Washington said June 19.



He made the comments at the National Press Club during an event held a day ahead of World Refugee Day and hosted by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Migration and Refugee Services.



With 22.5 million refugees worldwide, Bishop Dorsonville noted, "the size and scope of the problem might beckon us to give up and question our work," but it is "important that we not throw our hands up in despair and retreat to the quiet of our homes ... and in doing so ignore the tragedy of the global displacement."



Bishop Dorsonville noted that refugees are made in the image of God, and are children, husbands, wives, young and old, rich and poor.



"Each one has a story to tell ... if they are only given the opportunity to do so," he told the government, church and nonprofit leaders gathered at the press club. "It is for the child who cries itself to sleep in the shadows of a refugee camp who we seek to bring justice ... who our advocacy, prayers and good intention intend to support."



By assisting just one refugee, "we can take confidence in the fact we have responded to Jesus' commandment to welcome the stranger, feed the hungry, and clothe the naked," Bishop Dorsonville added.



