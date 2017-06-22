US bishops launch 2017 Fortnight for Freedom

American flag and Church. Photo credit: Quinn Dombrowski via Flickr CC BY SA 20 CNA 3 1 16

Washington D.C., Jun 21, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The U.S. bishops have launched a website and video to mark the beginning of this year’s Fortnight for Freedom, focusing on religious freedom issues both at home and abroad.



The video, about ten minutes long and viewable on the Fortnight for Freedom website, features a number of legal, religious, and other personalities discussing the importance of religious liberty. The Fortnight for Freedom takes place June 21 - July 4.



“Religious freedom is one of the basic freedoms of the human person because without religious freedom, the freedom of conscience, all other freedoms are without foundation,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami says at the beginning of the video.



“A government that doesn’t acknowledge limits on its own power to regulate religious institutions is probably going to come after other institutions as well,” said Professor Rick Garnett of the Notre Dame Law School.



The video chronicles the struggle between the Little Sisters of the Poor and the HHS mandate of the Affordable Care Act.



“It’s over three now that this issue has been pursuing us,” says Sr. Constance, L.S.P.



Testimonies from beneficiaries of the Sisters’ work are showcased in the video.

