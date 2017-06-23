Home » Local »  2017 Catholic high school graduations

2017 Catholic high school graduations

On: 6/23/2017By Compiled Patrick E. O'Connor Pilot Correspondent , In: Local
  • With Brother Tom Puccio at Malden Catholic are salutatorian Daniel M. Barletta and valedictorian Max T. Doherty. Pilot photo/Patrick E. O’Connor
  • At Cathedral's graduation with Dr. Oscar Santos are salutatorian Daniel Janowiec and valedictorian Amberose L. McDonald. (Pilot photo/Patrick E. O’Connor)
  • At Catholic Memorial's graduation are Tom Beatty, salutatorian Yucheng Zhang and valedictorian John E. O'Leary and Peter Folan. (Pilot photo/Patrick E. O’Connor)
  • Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart headmistress Sister Barbara Rogers with student speaker and Alice Husson Prize winner Patrice Power, salutatorian Madeline Levangie, and valedictorian Claudia Durbin. (Photo/miller studio Boston)
  • At Pope John XXIII High School's graduation are salutatorian Healy Zhuo and valedictorian Sharice K. Nazaire. (Pilot photo/Patrick E. O'Connor)
  • The last class to graduate from St. Clement High School in Medford on May 26 get together outside St. Clement Church prior to the graduation exercises. (Pilot photo/Patrick E. O’Connor)

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the class of 2017 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.

Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro

The 163rd graduation took place on Saturday morning, June 3 on the grounds of the school. The salutatory address was presented by Priya Kumari and the valedictory by Amaya Murguia. Susan Turkovich, a past member of the faculty addressed the graduates. Diplomas were presented to 34 graduates.

Archbishop Williams, Braintree

The 65th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 in the school assembly hall. Camden Castagna-McLeod delivered the salutatory address and Michael Matthews, the valedictory. An invited speaker was 1967 graduate Stephen Hassell. Principal Michael Volonnino presented diplomas to 124 graduates.

Arlington Catholic High School

Commencement took place on Thursday afternoon, May 25 at Bentley University in Waltham. The salutatorian address was presented by Nicole Angelakis and the valedictory by Jane Wakefield. The commencement speaker was 1996 graduate Lisa Hickey Simmons. Principal Linda Butt presented diplomas to 140 graduates.

Austin Prep, Reading

