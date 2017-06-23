2017 Catholic high school graduations

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the class of 2017 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.



Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro



The 163rd graduation took place on Saturday morning, June 3 on the grounds of the school. The salutatory address was presented by Priya Kumari and the valedictory by Amaya Murguia. Susan Turkovich, a past member of the faculty addressed the graduates. Diplomas were presented to 34 graduates.



Archbishop Williams, Braintree



The 65th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 in the school assembly hall. Camden Castagna-McLeod delivered the salutatory address and Michael Matthews, the valedictory. An invited speaker was 1967 graduate Stephen Hassell. Principal Michael Volonnino presented diplomas to 124 graduates.



Arlington Catholic High School



Commencement took place on Thursday afternoon, May 25 at Bentley University in Waltham. The salutatorian address was presented by Nicole Angelakis and the valedictory by Jane Wakefield. The commencement speaker was 1996 graduate Lisa Hickey Simmons. Principal Linda Butt presented diplomas to 140 graduates.



Austin Prep, Reading



Thanks for signing up!