Early reviews negative on Senate Republicans' health care bill

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Initial reaction from religious leaders was negative to the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Senate's health care reform measure that was unveiled June 22 in "discussion draft" form by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.



One feature of the bill is a reduction in the federal government's share of funding for Medicaid, which offers health coverage to the poor, to 57 percent of its cost over the next seven years. States have picked up the balance of the funding to date.



Under the Affordable Care Act, the government had guaranteed that its funding for adults newly eligible for Medicaid would fall to no lower than 90 percent of their costs. Many states expanded Medicaid coverage for all adults 18 to 65 with incomes up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level.



The bill would reduce tax credits to help people buy insurance and would defund Planned Parenthood for one year under the bill. It is expected the Senate will take up the measure on the floor during the week of June 26.



According to an analysis by AP, the Republicans' health bill "cuts taxes by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade, mostly for corporations and the richest families in America."



