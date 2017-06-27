Supreme Court will hear travel ban, allow some limits on immigration

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The Supreme Court of the United States said that this fall it will hear a case involving President Donald Trump's travel ban, which seeks to delay entry into the country by immigrants from six majority-Muslim countries and one that suspends, for a time, the entry of all refugees.



In the meantime, the court announced June 26, that some "foreign nationals" will be barred from entering the country, but decisions will be made depending on the applicant's previous relationships with a person or institution in the U.S. Some called it a watered-down version of what the administration is seeking.



The ban "may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States," the court said, but "all other foreign nationals are subject to the provisions of (the executive order)."



That means a person with family or a nexus with an organization, such as a university or employer, is not affected by the ban.



The court seemed to be taking into consideration the hardships the ban would create for an "American party," such as a family member, whose relatives are denied entry, or for a university or employer, while also trying to consider the administration's arguments it's necessary to do so in the interest of national security.



