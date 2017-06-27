'Texting suicide' case could impact assisted suicide legislation

Texting. Photo credit: Unsplash CNA 1

Boston, Mass., Jun 27, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A case about whether a troubled teenager convinced her depressed boyfriend to commit suicide through her words and text messages may have possible implications for physician-assisted suicide cases.



On June 16, a Massachusetts judge ruled that Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, for words and texts exchanged with her depressed boyfriend Conrad Roy III as he attempted to commit suicide two years ago. Both Carter and Roy were teenagers at the time.



The ruling of manslaughter was decided based on Carter’s words to Roy, mostly in a phone call, urging him to re-enter a truck she knew to be full of carbon dioxide, where he was attempting his suicide. Carter had also sent Roy numerous texts encouraging his suicide and later texted a friend about her phone call with Roy.



In Massachusetts, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be brought when an individual causes the death of another person by engaging in behavior that is considered reckless enough to cause harm.



While some states have laws that criminalize the encouragement of suicide, Massachusetts does not, complicating Carter’s case.



Legal experts wonder whether the case could set new legal precedents when it comes to legalizing assisted suicide.

