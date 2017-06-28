Home » World »  Serve God, humanity just like Jesus did, pope tells new cardinals

Serve God, humanity just like Jesus did, pope tells new cardinals

On: 6/28/2017By Carol Glatz , In: World
  • New Cardinals pray as Pope Francis leads a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. Pictured are Cardinals Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali; Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona, Spain; Anders Arborelius of Stockholm; Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Pakse, Laos; and Gregorio Rosa Chavez of San Salvador, El Salvador. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis embraces Cardinal Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona, Spain, as the pontiff leads a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. The Spaniard was one of five men elevated to cardinal at the service. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, N.J., greets Cardinal-designate Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali, before Pope Francis arrives to lead a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. The African prelate was among five new cardinals created by Pope Francis during the consistory. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Cardinal Edwin F. O'Brien, grand master of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre, greets Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm as Pope Francis leads a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. Cardinal Arborelius was one of five men elevated to cardinal at the service. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez of San Salvador, El Salvador, carries his scroll after being made a cardinal by Pope Francis during a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. He was one of five men elevated to cardinal at the service. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm carries his scroll after being made a cardinal by Pope Francis during a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 28. He was one of five men elevated to cardinal at the service. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Cardinals are not called to be "princes" of the church, but to serve the people of God and tackle the sins of the world, Pope Francis told five new cardinals.

Jesus "calls you to serve like him and with him, to serve the father and your brothers and sisters," the pope said as he created five new cardinals from five nations June 28.

The new cardinals created during the prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica were: Cardinals Jean Zerbo of Bamako, Mali, 73; Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona, Spain, 71; Anders Arborelius of Stockholm, 67; Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, apostolic vicar of Pakse, Laos, 73; and Gregorio Rosa Chavez, 74, auxiliary bishop of San Salvador, El Salvador.

After reciting the Creed and taking an oath of fidelity to Pope Francis and his successors, each cardinal -- in his new red robes -- went up to Pope Francis and knelt before him. The pope gave them each a cardinal's ring, a red skullcap and a red three-cornered red hat. The crimson hue the cardinals wear is a reminder that they must be courageous and faithful to Christ, his church and the pope to the point of shedding blood, if necessary.

They also received a scroll attesting to their appointment as cardinals and containing the name of their "titular church" in Rome. The assignment of a church is a sign they now are members of the clergy of the pope's diocese.

