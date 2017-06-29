Fresh from consistory, new cardinals greet family, friends

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Catholic Church's five new cardinals received a warm reception from family, friends and the general public June 28 after Pope Francis inducted them into the College of Cardinals.



The atrium of the Vatican audience hall, where the reception was held, is air-conditioned, but the Rome heat and the press of well-wishers quickly diminished any hint of cool air.



Before the public was let into the atrium, Laotian Cardinal Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun of Pakse, sat quietly alone. Asked what it was like to become a cardinal when he had been ordained to the priesthood in a refugee camp and spent three years in a communist prison, he said it was just the next step in his life, which "will continue in the same way."



The cardinal's red clothes, he said, do symbolize a willingness to suffer for the faith, but for him, "red also means love."



A long line of well-wishers was on hand to greet Sweden's first ever cardinal, Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm. One of the first to greet him was Lutheran Archbishop Antje Jackelen of Uppsala, head of the Church of Sweden.



