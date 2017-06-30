Home » Local »  Schedule for future parish collaboratives

Following is a list of planned future collaboratives for parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston and the year that they are predicted to start implementing Disciples in Mission. The list reflects the planned collaboratives and schedule as of June 28, 2017, however, the archdiocese's director of Pastoral Planning Father Paul Soper said, "The list has evolved significantly during recent times, and will continue to evolve."

For those parishes listed as "under discussion," a conversation with the pastors and administrators of those parishes, and the Regional Bishops, is ongoing.

Father Soper noted that "The goal of Disciples in Mission is that every parish of the Archdiocese of Boston be a strong, stable, intentional, and effective center of the New Evangelization."

Phase VI - 2018

1. St. Elizabeth, Milton

St. Mary of the Hills, Milton

2. St. Mary, Plymouth

St. Joseph, Kingston

3. Our Lady of Lourdes, Carver

St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Plymouth

St. Peter, Plymouth

4. St. Gerard Majella, Canton

St. John the Evangelist, Canton

5. St. Ann, Marshfield

St. Christine, Marshfield

Our Lady of the Assumption, Marshfield

6. St. John the Baptist, Quincy

St. Joseph, Quincy

7. St. Bernadette, Randolph

St. Mary, Randolph

8. St. Charles Borromeo, Woburn

9. St. Agnes, Arlington

St. Camillus, Arlington

