Seven Catholic school principals retire

BRAINTREE -- After years of service in education, principals of seven Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston have announced their retirement following the 2016- 2017 school year.



In her June 23 Weekly Memo that announced the retirements, superintendent of Catholic Schools Kathy Mears wrote "All of you will be greatly missed. I am happy for you that you will have an opportunity to spend time with family, travel, or just live at a less-hectic pace, but I am sad that we will no longer work together!"



"I am profoundly grateful to all of you for your cheerful help over the past 2.5 years. I have leaned heavily on some of you as I learned the ins and outs of the archdiocese and I will miss you all!" she continued. "May God bless you abundantly for your servant leadership."



The retirees are:



Mary Lanata, St. Patrick School, Roxbury -- Lanata served as principal at the school for 11 years. Prior to that, she was principal of St. Matthew School in Iowa. In all, she has spent 47 years in the field of Catholic education.



Mike McCabe, St. Mary School, Winchester -- McCabe is retiring after 43 years of working in education. He worked in Arlington Public Schools for 36 years, and served as principal of St. Mary School for seven.



Thanks for signing up!