From Cardinal Seán's blog

Last Friday (6/16) I was visited by the Mexican Consul General in Boston, Emilio Rabasa. He presented me with a very beautiful silver image of Our Lady of Guadalupe that his 90-year-old mother sent him to give to me!



We discussed a number of issues during our visit including the fact that he and the other Mexican consuls in the United States (there are 50 Mexican consulates in the U.S.) are very much engaged with the immigrant population and very concerned about the present situation of deportation and lack of clarity in immigration policy. It was a very interesting meeting, and he assured me he is very anxious to work with the Church in whatever way possible.



Brazilian confirmations



Saturday (6/17) I went to St. Tarcisius Parish in Framingham to celebrate confirmations for the Brazilian Apostolate in the archdiocese. As I have mentioned previously, because we could not have the confirmations at the cathedral this year and the numbers are so large, the confirmations were divided into three different groups. This was the last of the three Masses.



We were joined by Sister Elisete Signor as well a number of the Brazilian priests working in ministry throughout the archdiocese. As always, it was a very joyful celebration and there was great music, enthusiasm and participation by the people.



100th anniversary

