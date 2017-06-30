Democrats for Life meet with Perez on future of pro-life views in party

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Democratic National Committee Chairman Thomas Perez caused an uproar with pro-life Democrats when he released a statement in April stating that the Democratic Party's commitment to "choice" is non-negotiable.



"Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman's right to make her own choices about her body and her health. That is not negotiable," Perez said in the statement.



Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America, along with other Democrats for Life board members and pro-life Democrat political figures, met with Perez and DNC staff June 27 to discuss the state of the Democratic Party and the pro-life cause.



"I feel that it was a first step and I think we have a lot of work to do, to continue to educate people," Day said in an interview with Catholic News Service June 29. "I think a lot of Democrats are still in denial that we are in trouble (as a party), and we need to start recognizing that."



Since 2010, the Democratic Party has lost over 1,000 legislative seats. With 68 of 99 state legislative chambers currently in Republican control, the Democratic Party is in its lowest numbers since 1928, according to Day.



"Republicans have full control over 27 states, meaning governor, statehouse and state senate," Day said. "Democrats are down to four states having full control."



