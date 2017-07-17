Chile hopes Pope Francis' visit will bring a 'revolution of tenderness'

Chilean flag in the Court of St Damasso during the arrival of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet on June 5 2015. Photo credit: Bohumil Petrik CNA 6 5 15

Rome, Italy, Jul 15, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The head of communications for Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Chile said the country is in a period of social unrest, but the country has hope his trip will help them to rebuild on a foundation of love and tenderness.



“We are really expecting that he will start a 'revolution of tenderness,' those are the words of the Pope,” Fr. Felipe Herrera told CNA July 12.



“We have no social cohesion…people are angry against the government, congress, against the Church, against big enterprises, small enterprises, even with their neighbors. We need to rebuild our society on love, trust, fraternity and freedom. So we hope to hear that from the Pope.”



Fr. Felipe Herrera, a priest of the Archdiocese of Santiago, said all Chilean people, not only the Catholics, are excited about the visit.



What will be the Pope’s main message of the trip? The only one who can know that for sure “is the Pope” himself, Fr. Herrera said, but they expect him to bring “the word of Christ, the word of the Lord, particularly calling all Christians to be involved in the life of society.”



“Sometimes as a Church, we live inside of the ‘temple,’ and we need to go out and to witness his love everywhere. And in this case I think we need to rebuild our country in fraternity and trusting each other.”

