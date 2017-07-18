Would-be bride turns cancelled reception into feast for homeless

Wedding reception. Photo credit: palmzads Shutterstock CNA

Indianapolis, Ind., Jul 18, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Many couples spend thousands of dollars on their dream wedding. But what happens when you have to call it all off?



Faced with the question that no bride or groom would ever want to answer, Sarah Cummins and Logan Araujo had to decide what to do with the $30,000 non-refundable wedding reception they were left with after calling off their wedding for undisclosed reasons.



"It was really devastating," Cummins told the IndyStar. And besides getting some money back on the photographer, everything else seemed like sunk cost.



"I called everyone, canceled, apologized, cried, called vendors, cried some more and then I started feeling really sick about just throwing away all the food I ordered for the reception," she said.



After checking with Araujo, Cummins decided to invite people from four local homeless shelters to enjoy a fancy dinner and reception at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis. She hoped to fill the 170 spots they had reserved for guests.



"For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does," Cummins said.

