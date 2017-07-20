Land O' Lakes statement on Catholic higher education turns 50

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Not all Catholics are familiar with the Land O' Lakes statement, a document on Catholic higher education with a cool sounding name, but this landmark text needs no explanation for Catholic college and university leaders.



The document's official name is "Statement on the Nature of the Contemporary Catholic University," but its catchier title did not give it widespread acceptance. Ever since it was signed July 23, 1967, the text has been both revered and criticized.



Even conferences about the document on its 50th anniversary have different takes. Promotional material for an upcoming symposium co-sponsored by St. Louis University and the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities says the statement has not gone uncontested, adding: "Some consider it a revolutionary road map for Catholic education in the modern world; others have declared a half-century of devastation. Others designate it a mixed legacy."



This past January, the Cardinal Newman Society and the Institute of Catholic Culture sponsored a conference on the text that was described as a discussion of "the crisis in Catholic education under attack from the secularist agenda set forth 50 years ago by the disastrous Land O' Lakes Statement."



The document, which is still promoting such strong discussion, was put together by a group of two dozen Catholic college educators at a retreat center in Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin -- hence the statement's name.



