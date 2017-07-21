From Cardinal Seán's blog

'On Tuesday evening (7/11) I joined Mayor Walsh, Boston Police Commissioner Evans and a number of local faith leaders in a walk for peace in Dorchester.' Pilot photo/Mark Labbe

First, on Saturday (7/8) the archdiocese organized a rally for Hispanic youth at Fontbonne Academy in Milton. We had about 450 young people with us there. The kids all looked wonderful in their blue T-shirts that said "Atrevete a Navegar Contracorriente" ("Daring to Swim Against the Current") and had the symbol of the fish, which of course in the Early Church was the symbol of the Christian because it comes from the acrostic of the Greek words "Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior."



The program began in the afternoon with a Mass, which I celebrated. Then, following dinner, there was a play and other activities put on by the young people themselves and a witness talk by Azeneth Gonzalez, a Catholic musician and speaker from Mexico. And then the evening concluded with a eucharistic holy hour.



It was a wonderful experience. I was very pleased to have so many of our Hispanic young people join us particularly in light of two upcoming events: the Synod on Youth, Faith and Vocational Discernment and also the V Encuentro, which is going to focus very much on young Hispanics and second-generation immigrants. So, this was a wonderful preface for those events with the Hispanic community in our archdiocese.



Walk for peace

