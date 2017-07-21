Pope accepts Bishop Kennedy's resignation due to age

Bishop Arthur L. Kennedy Pilot file photo/Gregory L. Tracy

The Holy See announced June 30 that Pope Francis had accepted the request of Bishop Arthur L. Kennedy to resign as auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese. Bishop Kennedy had submitted the customary letter of resignation "on having reached the age limit" on his 75th birthday, Jan. 9, 2017. The Boston native has been serving as an auxiliary of the archdiocese since his episcopal ordination on Sept. 14, 2010.



The bishop was born on Jan. 9, 1942, the eldest of six children of the late Arthur and Helen (O'Rourke) Kennedy. His brothers in order of birth after him are Kevin, Terrence, Christopher and Brian. Bishop Kennedy has one sister, Maurabeth, who is the youngest of that generation of the Kennedy clan. He was raised in the Roslindale section of Boston, attending Longfellow Elementary School before transferring to St. Aidan School in Brookline, where he was taught by the Sisters of St. Joseph. Bishop Kennedy then matriculated at the prestigious Boston Latin School during his high school years and was graduated in 1959.

