Hundreds of PwC interns give day of service to local Catholic schools

The group of PwC interns pictured at St. Joseph Preparatory High School, Cambridge, one of 11 Catholics schools the benefits from the day of service. Courtesy photo

BOSTON -- A total of 360 volunteers from the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Boston internship program took part in a day of service to help local Catholic schools prepare for the upcoming-school year, July 14.



Organized by PwC with the help of the Catholic Schools Foundation's Inner-City Scholarship Fund, the day saw volunteers assist 11 Catholic schools with various projects, including painting, organizing classrooms and libraries, and landscaping.



Schools that benefited from PwC's support are: Immaculate Conception School, Revere; Malden Catholic High School, Malden; Marian High School, Framingham; Matignon High School, Cambridge; OLPH Mission Grammar School, Roxbury; St. Catherine of Genoa School, Somerville; St. John Paul II Catholic Academy, Columbia Campus, Dorchester; St. Joseph Preparatory High School, Cambridge; St. Mary of the Assumption School, Brookline and St. Rose School, Chelsea.



Many of the participating schools outsource their summer projects to private contractors, so the support from PwC will save them time and money as they look to the 2017-2018 academic school year.



The internship program at PwC, a multinational professional services firm, is designed to allow college students to better understand the professional services industry, build relationships with partners, principals and staff and develop personally and professionally through their leadership development experience. Each year, the Boston interns are expected to volunteer their time to make a difference in the local community.