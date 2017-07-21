Teens experience community and praise at Steubenville East

Related Reading Rally brings together Hispanic youth from across archdiocese





LOWELL -- Steubenville East, held at University of Massachusetts Lowell's Tsongas Center, July 14 to July 16, wasn't exactly what first-timer attendee Maggie Van Dyne was expecting, but she's not disappointed.



She said she thought "it would be a lot more dull," with a laugh, speaking to The Pilot July 15.



Yet dull, said Van Dyne, a rising high school junior from Chelmsford, isn't what she got.



"The first thing (attendees experience) when we walked into the Tsonga Arena was music blaring and everyone getting really excited," she said. "It was like we were at a concert or something."



"It was a great time to kind of connect with the people around us we didn't know through that kind of music, even if it was just 10 minutes of us jumping up and down. It was fun," she said.



Van Dyne was one of hundreds of youths from across the region who attended Steubenville East, one of five Steubenville Youth Conferences that are held annually by Life Teen around the United States. The conference is focused on providing teens and youth groups with opportunities to meet other likeminded Catholics, learn more about the messages of the Gospel and strengthen their bonds with Jesus.



During the three-day conference, teens attended workshops, Masses, prayer sessions, and keynote talks, while also participating in reconciliation and eucharistic adoration. Live music was also provided.

