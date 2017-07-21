Two Cathedral High grads named Yawkey Scholars

SOUTH END -- Two Cathedral High School graduates of the class of 2017 -- Amberose McDonald of South Boston and Tikia Price of Roxbury -- have been selected as Yawkey Scholars by The Yawkey Foundation.



The Yawkey Scholars program, established in 2005, is designed to make college affordable for talented, motivated, low income students from Massachusetts and South Carolina. It provides a four-year renewable tuition scholarship to help students achieve academically and become successful and highly productive members of the community.



"Tikia Price and Amberose McDonald truly represent the Catholic values and academic promise that we want for all Cathedral High School students," said Dr. Helenann Civian, principal at Cathedral High School, located in Boston's South End. "Tikia and Amberose truly deserve this honor and are a testament to the high standards and expectations that we set for all of our Cathedral High School scholars."



Class of 2017 Valedictorian Amberose McDonald will be attending Wellesley College in the fall. In addition to excelling academically at Cathedral, McDonald was instrumental in founding the campus ministry club and served as secretary of the school's National Honor Society chapter. She participated in the Chica Project and also in several community-based, charitable initiatives throughout Boston including at Boston Cares.



Thanks for signing up!