NEW YORK (CNS) -- Historical kitsch applied to World War II espionage doesn't get more gloriously over the top than in "The Exception" (A24).



Based on Alan Judd's 2003 novel "The Kaiser's Last Kiss," it has, as billed, Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer) living out the last year of his exile in the Netherlands before his 1941 death.



Wilhelm is portrayed as a bitter, yet also kindly, twinkly eyed oldster who chops kindling wood and feeds ducks in his endless spare time while he yearns for the grand old days of the Hohenzollern Dynasty in Germany: "After all I've done for them, they stabbed me! In za back!"



This being the opening stages of World War II, a royal comeback's not on the cards. But Adolf Hitler's regime considers the Kaiser -- exiled since the end of World War I -- and wife, Princess Hermine (Janet McTeer), good for the morale of the Fatherland. So they're kept on a generous allowance and provided a mansion, along with vague promises of a return.



There's a new maid, Mieke (Lily James). She's Jewish. She's also feeding information to local spy Pastor Hendriks (Kris Cuppens). He, in turn, delivers his reports to a far-off British agent using a beeping telegraph key.



Capt. Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney) is assigned as the Kaiser's new bodyguard so he can ferret out the spying, after he's told, "If anything goes wrong, Captain, you'll be shot!"

