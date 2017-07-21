Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish star in a scene from the movie "Girls Trip." The Catholic News Service classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (CNS photo/Universal Studios)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Buried underneath several layers of crass gags, "Girls Trip" (Universal) has a substantial story about loyalty and moral decisions. But libidinous raunch is the evident lure.



The intended audience for this film is women in groups, eager to vicariously enjoy some road-trip misbehavior that comes with a considerable helping of melodrama. It's meant to be a bonding experience.



The cast is having a very good time of it, in some cases referencing scenes from the actors' earlier films. And the physical gags, which almost always involve sexual behavior, are somehow separate from the core story about reconnecting and finding support.



Four women, best friends since college -- when they were known as the Flossy Posse -- have, in the ensuing years, gone their own ways. Sasha (Queen Latifah) is a perpetually broke former journalist hoping to hit it big with her own celebrity gossip site. Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) is divorced with small children and living with her mother.



Dina (Tiffany Haddish), still the live wire of the group, hasn't settled down, and Ryan (Regina Hall) is a successful self-help author with an NFL star husband, Stewart (Mike Colter). She's on the verge of receiving a massive investment so she can form "the first black Huffington Post."



The group re-forms to go to the annual "Essence" Festival, sponsored by the magazine in New Orleans. There Ryan is to give a keynote address as a prelude to a marketing deal.

