Auza: Religion's role in development is to keep human dignity at center

UNITED NATIONS (CNS) -- The U.N. Sustainable Development Goals agreed upon in 2015 are "not ends in themselves," but a means to bring about "the true good" of the peoples of the world through care for one another and for "our common home," Archbishop Bernardito Auza said.



Essential to implementing these goals by 2030, as the agenda calls for, is to put the human person at the center, the Vatican's permanent observer to the United Nations said in a July 17 address.



Religious leaders must partner with one another, as well as the international community, to make sure the good of humanity is integral to these goals, Archbishop Auza said.



"We are living at a time in which many, especially in developed nations and here at the United Nations, like to bracket the most important questions, like those about who we are, where we come from, where we're going, how we should treat each other, and what is good, true, and genuinely beautiful," he said in an intervention delivered at a side event hosted by Religions for Peace during the a U.N. high level political forum.



"While different religious traditions may answer these questions in slightly different ways, these foundational questions -- and our answers to them -- help the world not to forget about them and how important they are," he said.



