Catholic leaders mourn for victims killed, injured in trafficking tragedy

On: 7/24/2017By , In: Nation
  • A police officer at a Walmart in San Antonio shines a light into the trailer of an 18-wheeler that was found July 23 to be holding 38 migrants authorities believed were being smuggled into the U.S. Eight people were found dead in the trailer. Several others were hospitalized in critical condition and the death toll reached 10 as of early July 24. (CNS photo/Darren Abate, EPA)
  • Police officers in San Antonio work a crime scene at Walmart July 23 after eight people were found dead inside an 18-wheeler truck. Several others were hospitalized in critical condition and the death toll reached 10 as of early July 24. Authorities say the truck was smuggling immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. (CNS photo/Ray Whitehouse, Reuters)
  • A police officer in San Antonio works a crime scene at Walmart July 23 after eight people were found dead inside an 18-wheeler truck. Several others were hospitalized in critical condition and the death toll reached 10 as of early July 24. Authorities say the truck was smuggling immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. (CNS photo/Ray Whitehouse, Reuters)

SAN ANTONIO (CNS) -- The "completely senseless deaths" of 10 people who died of heat exhaustion and suffocation they suffered from being held in a tractor-trailer "is an incomprehensible tragedy," said Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio.

"There are no words to convey the sadness, despair and, yes, even anger we feel today," he said in a statement released late July 23.

Earlier in the day, San Antonio law enforcement officials found eight bodies inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler sitting in the parking lot of a Walmart. The eight people who died were among 39 people packed in the trailer and suffering from extreme dehydration and heatstroke. At least 20 others rescued from the truck were in critical condition and transported to the hospital. Two later died, and by July 24 the death toll was at least 10.

In a July 24 statement, the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration said the nation's Catholic bishops joined their voices in mourning the loss of life and condemning the treatment of migrants, many of whom were from Mexico and Guatemala, in a suspected human trafficking operation.

"The loss of lives is tragic and avoidable. We condemn this terrible human exploitation that occurred and continues to happen in our country," said Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin.

