Man's 'Ministry of the Walking Stick' shares insight into God's love

AKRON, Ohio (CNS) -- An old stick in the woods might not conjure much emotion for someone on a woodland hike, but for Les Johnson a stick is the start of a prayerful journey.



Johnson turns Mother Nature's castaways into beautiful walking sticks. Before he finds a stick and after its discovery, he is in the midst of prayer, discerning just who he should gift with a piece created through what he believes is divine inspiration.



He's at 828 walking sticks. The 78-year-old stout retired sheet metal worker who lookslike Santa Claus is not finished yet finding people who could use one of his sticks.



"I'm not supposed to sell them. The Lord told me not to sell them. You give them away," Johnson told Catholic News Service July 20.



The secular Franciscan's story is one built on the rock of faith and encompasses a 50-year journey that began when he was a Boy Scout chaplain. Along the way he met a pope -- St. John Paul II -- and traveled to Lourdes in France and Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina to learn about and from Mary, who he says has taught him about Jesus.



He has been so inspired by Mary and her message of peace for the world that he and his son, Daniel, 45, have constructed a mission on his son's 1890s-era property in Akron's North Hill neighborhood. Called the Mission of San Damiano, it is named for the church St. Francis rebuilt in 13th-century Italy.



