Now Hiring: Vatican ambassador is unique in U.S. diplomatic corps

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- As the U.S. president's personal envoy to the Vatican, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See has a unique role in building a bridge between the political center of the United States and the religious-spiritual center of the universal Catholic Church in Rome.



Like every U.S. ambassador, the diplomats it assigns to the Holy See function as a two-way street: They are messengers, representing the U.S. president in all matters and explaining the administration's policies, and they are observers, acting as the eyes and ears of the United States and keeping track of what is unfolding at the Vatican.



President Donald Trump has nominated Callista Gingrich to be his ambassador. The 51-year-old testified before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations July 18 and was awaiting confirmation as the month drew to a close.



The Holy See is more than just an independent sovereign state: It's also the home of the pope and a font of moral-ethical responses to world affairs coming from the Roman Curia. For that reason, ambassadors here have a unique mission before them.



"What I used to say is that I dealt in moral diplomacy, which is the diplomacy about the human condition and human dignity," Jim Nicholson, former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, told Catholic News Service in Washington, D.C.



