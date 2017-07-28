Transgender military ban applauded for respecting biology, the common good

US Marines 1. Photo credit: DVIDSHUB via Flickr CC BY 20 CNA 11 20 15

Washington D.C., Jul 27, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- After President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that persons identifying as transgender could not serve in the U.S. military, theologians and bioethics experts voiced support for the policy change.



Those who identify as transgender are “people made in God's image, and they deserve our compassion, and they deserve to be treated with dignity, but that doesn't mean that they are fit for combat in the defense of a nation,” said Dr. Chad Pecknold, a theology professor at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.



Pecknold told CNA that the policy change was the “right decision” that replaced the previous “very bad policy.”



On Wednesday, President Trump announced that he would revoke a rule from late in President Obama’s second term allowing persons identifying as transgender to serve in the U.S. military. Those wishing to join the military who openly identified as transgender could be accepted provided they were proven “stable” in their gender identity for at least 18 months.



With the new administration, however, new Defense Secretary James Mattis delayed the implementation of that policy until Jan. 1, 2018.

