Two thousand witness history at dedication of new Raleigh cathedral

Priests gather outside Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral immediately after Mass July 26 at the dedication for the cathedral in Raleigh, N.C. (CNS photo/JFlyBoy Photo & Media, courtesy Diocese of Raleigh)

RALEIGH, N.C. (CNS) -- The Diocese of Raleigh began the day with the smallest Catholic cathedral in the continental United States. But when the July 26 dedication of a new cathedral concluded, the diocese was home to one of the largest in the country.



Bishop Michael F. Burbidge said of Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, "(People) are going to walk into this cathedral to gather around this altar ... from which they will receive the bread of life and the cup of Salvation. This is our home. This is our mother church ... that will allow us to gather in great numbers."



Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, located in Raleigh, measures 44,000 square feet and has a seating capacity of 2,000.



Bishop Burbidge, currently bishop of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, served as Raleigh's bishop during most of the cathedral project and was principal celebrant at the dedication Mass.



Concelebrants seated at the altar included Cardinal Roger M. Mahony, retired archbishop of Los Angeles; Cardinal Justin Rigali, retired archbishop of Philadelphia; Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory of Atlanta; Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States; Bishop Luis R. Zarama, who will be installed as Raleigh's sixth bishop Aug. 29; and Msgr. Michael Shugrue, diocesan administrator.

