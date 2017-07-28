What the Holy See told the UN about Middle East Christians

Middle eastern clergy. Photo credit: dinosmichail Shutterstock CNA

New York City, N.Y., Jul 28, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The Middle East needs peace, human rights, and the continued presence of Christians, a Holy See diplomat told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday.



“Christian communities have existed for over two thousand years in that region and have peacefully coexisted with the other communities. The Holy See urges the international community, through the Security Council, not to forget them,” Monsignor Simon Kassas, interim chargé d’affaires of the Holy See’s permanent observer mission to the United Nations, said July 25.



“The Holy See believes that the rule of law, including respect for religious freedom and equality before the law based on the principle of citizenship and regardless of one’s race, ethnic origin or religion, is fundamental toward the achievement and maintenance of the peaceful and fruitful coexistence among individuals, communities and nations in the whole region and beyond,” he continued.



Msgr. Kassas spoke in an intervention during the U.N. Security Council's open debate on “The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question.”

