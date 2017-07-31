Charlie Gard was baptized, held St. Jude medal before death

Charlie Gard holds metal of St Jude. Photo credit: FeatureWorld CNA

London, England, Jul 31, 2017 CNA.- Charlie Gard, an 11 month-old British infant who made headlines around the world over a fierce legal battle on parental rights, had been baptized the same week he died.



In April, a picture of his tiny fist made the rounds on the internet of him clutching a St. Jude medal.



The boy's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, on Friday issued a statement announcing his death, saying: “Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie.”



Family spokesperson Alison Smith-Squire announced on Sunday that he will be buried with his toy monkeys, pictured with him in one of the viral photos of the boy.



“We should be planning Charlie's first birthday but instead we're planning his funeral,” his mother said, according to the Sun.



According to the Sun, his parents spent the weekend with family and on Monday were planning to register his death. They had wanted to keep a low profile from the media after the boy’s passing.



Charlie had been at the center of a legal battle between his parents and the Great Ormund Street Hospital (GOSH), an internationally known children’s hospital where he was being cared for. The case raised questions about medical ethics, end-of-life procedure, and parental rights.

