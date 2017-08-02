Knights to send $2 million to restore Christian town in Iraq

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In 2014, the Islamic State removed hundreds of families of religious minorities from their homes in Karamdes, a mostly Christian town on the Ninevah Plain in Iraq. Just over two years later, the town, also known as Karemlash, was liberated.



The Knights of Columbus will raise $2 million to assist these families in returning to their homes, according to Knights CEO Carl Anderson, who announced their pledge at the Knights' 135th annual Supreme Convention being held Aug. 1-3 in St. Louis.



"The terrorists desecrated churches and graves and looted and destroyed homes," Anderson said in his annual report, which was livestreamed from the convention. "Now we will ensure that hundreds of Christian families driven from their homes can return to these two locations and help to ensure a pluralistic future for Iraq."



The Knights are following the example of the Hungarian government, whose new spending bill allowed for $2 million to be sent to the Archdiocese of Irbil in Iraq, assisting with the rebuilding of a Christian community near Mosul, Iraq.



Families who were previously displaced from their homes were able to return to their homeland because of the government of Hungary. This example served as proof to the Knights of the impact of returning families to their homes.



The cost of resettling one family is around $2,000, the amount the Knights are encouraging councils, parishes and individuals to donate.



Thanks for signing up!