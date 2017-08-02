Catholic group fighting HHS mandate disappointed exemption still unissued

The Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice Building. Photo credit: Wally Gobetz CC BY NC ND 20 CNA

Denver, Colo., Aug 1, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- After the US Department of Justice did not drop its appeal of a contraceptive mandate lawsuit by the Catholic Benefits Association on Monday, the group expressed its disappointment.



“It is disappointing that that process hasn’t moved forward. It does seem to be stalled currently,” Douglas Wilson, CEO of the Catholic Benefits Association, told CNA Tuesday.



Catholic Benefits Association is comprised of over 700 Catholic employers, including dioceses, schools, hospitals, and social service agencies. The group helps the employers provide quality Catholic health care in accordance with Church teaching.



The association had previously asked the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to drop the government’s appeal of their lawsuit against the HHS contraceptive mandate. The Tenth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave the government until July 31 to reply to CBA’s request.



In a July 27 statement, Wilson said that “President Trump took an important first step by instructing these agencies to change their mandate and to protect religious liberty.”



“HHS and DOJ need to follow President Trump's lead by dropping their appeal by July 31,” he said.

