Inspiring book on Mass should be required reading for all Catholics

This is the cover of "Bored Again Catholic: How the Mass Could Save Your Life" by Timothy P. O'Malley. The book is reviewed by Mitch Finley. (CNS)

"Bored Again Catholic: How the Mass Could Save Your Life" by Timothy P. O'Malley. Our Sunday Visitor (Huntington, Indiana, 2017). 192 pp., $14.95.



It's been a long, dry stretch since someone published a book on the Mass that is captivating, informative, inspirational and challenging.



Rooted in solid, intellectually honest, balanced scholarship, yet written in language that the average person will follow easily and enjoy, "Bored Again Catholic" is a book that will renew just about anyone's appreciation for the Mass. Indeed, it should be required reading for Catholics in general and priests in particular.



Timothy P. O'Malley is director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy and teaches theology at the University of Notre Dame. What's the point of the title of his book? Sometimes it seems as if what we want from the Mass in entertainment, O'Malley writes. "Yet in this desire for entertainment we distract ourselves from the contemplative encounter that each celebration of the Mass offers."



When it comes to the Mass there is, O'Malley continues, good boredom and bad boredom.



"This book invites readers to learn to pray through the good boredom, as well as to avoid the bad boredom that distracts us from the heart of the personal and communal encounter with Christ that takes place at every Mass," O'Malley explains.

