Classical approach to education gains momentum among Catholic schools

Students take part in a May crowning May 5 in the grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Classical School in Denver. Lourdes Classical is part of a classical education approach to Catholic schooling, a movement gaining momentum in schools across the country. (CNS photo/Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Classical School)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Each year on Nov. 1, the feast of All Saints, the classrooms at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Classical School in Denver are not full of students, but of little saints.



Dressing up as the saints is what the principal, Rosemary Anderson, describes as part of her students' "joyful witness of the faith," which serves as the foundation of Lourdes Classical.



Students at Lourdes attend Mass four times a week, recite ancient poets, such as Ovid, and begin learning Latin in kindergarten.



Lourdes Classical is part of a classical education approach to Catholic schooling, a movement gaining momentum in schools across the country.



"Classical education is really an integration of the whole person's formation," Anderson said to Catholic News Service in an interview July 19. "You're teaching virtue in every lesson, just because what they're learning about is relevant to them, they aren't just reading it out of a textbook."



In 2012, the parish school at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish in Denver shifted from a traditional Catholic school, to a classical educational approach. At the time, they had fewer than 100 students.



"The school had to do something to attract people, it was on the verge of closing," Anderson said. "But also, I was discovering as a Catholic school teacher how fulfilling a Catholic classical education is in regards to being a teacher and being in service to the church."

