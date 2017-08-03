Home » Nation »  Archbishop backs transgender ban, but says human dignity must prevail

Archbishop backs transgender ban, but says human dignity must prevail

On: 8/2/2017By , In: Nation
  • Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services says he supports President Donald Trump's reinstatement of a ban on transgender people serving in any branch of the military but also said July 28 that human dignity must prevail. The archbishop is pictured speaking during the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast June 6 in Washington. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)
  • U.S. President Donald Trump greets members of the military as he arrives July 24 at Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, W.Va. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services supported Trump's reinstatement of a ban on transgender people serving in any branch of the military but said human dignity must prevail. (CNS photo/Carlos Barria, Reuters)
  • People in New York City protest U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement July 26 that he is reinstating a ban on transgender individuals serving in any capacity in the U.S. military. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services supported the ban but said human dignity must prevail. (CNS photo/Carlo Allegri, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services offered support for President Donald Trump's reinstatement of a ban on transgender people serving in any branch of the military.

In a July 28 statement, the archbishop said that "sexual orientation and gender identity issues reflect a rapidly increasing and incorrect societal attitude that individual behaviors in life should pursue immediate and personal choices rather than eternal truth."

He said that "personal choices in life, whether regarding the protection of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage and the family or the acceptance of a person's God-created biology, should be made not solely for a penultimate reality on this earth but in anticipation of the ultimate reality of sharing in the very life of God in heaven."

While supporting the ban, Archbishop Broglio said that Trump's emphasis on military readiness and the cost associated with gender reassignment surgeries and therapies as reasons for the ban failed "to address the essence of the issue -- the dignity of the human person."

The statement came two days after Trump announced the ban in three postings on Twitter July 26. It represented a major shift in military policy, reversing a 2016 decision by the Obama administration to lift the ban.

