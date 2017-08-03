Archbishop backs transgender ban, but says human dignity must prevail

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services offered support for President Donald Trump's reinstatement of a ban on transgender people serving in any branch of the military.



In a July 28 statement, the archbishop said that "sexual orientation and gender identity issues reflect a rapidly increasing and incorrect societal attitude that individual behaviors in life should pursue immediate and personal choices rather than eternal truth."



He said that "personal choices in life, whether regarding the protection of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage and the family or the acceptance of a person's God-created biology, should be made not solely for a penultimate reality on this earth but in anticipation of the ultimate reality of sharing in the very life of God in heaven."



While supporting the ban, Archbishop Broglio said that Trump's emphasis on military readiness and the cost associated with gender reassignment surgeries and therapies as reasons for the ban failed "to address the essence of the issue -- the dignity of the human person."



The statement came two days after Trump announced the ban in three postings on Twitter July 26. It represented a major shift in military policy, reversing a 2016 decision by the Obama administration to lift the ban.



