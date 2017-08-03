'Mission is all the time': FOCUS ministry doesn't stop with school year

Father Peter Mussett, of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, chats with Fellowship of Catholic University Students missionaries on the campus in 2014. (CNS photo/FOCUS)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- With students gone for the summer, campus ministries across the country focus on summer conferences and mission work and prepare for thousands of new freshmen as the fall semester approaches.



For the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, ministry spreads beyond campuses during the summer, taking college students on mission trips around the world.



A national outreach program that sends missionaries to college campuses, the fellowship led several trips to Ecuador this July. Kelly Kuzma, a rising senior at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, traveled with the program to minister and volunteer in San Vicente, Ecuador.



Kuzma, a theology major, explained that with a desire to serve but a limited time frame, the fellowship's summer mission trip worked out well for her. After two weeks of catechesis and manual labor, Kuzma said that transitioning back to everyday life has come with its challenges.



"That's one of the hardest parts: the transition from an intense couple of weeks, and a lot of work, intense encounters with all these people, and then you have to go back to daily life," Kuzma told Catholic News Service. "They were really good about talking about how 'mission is all the time,' and it's just kind of carried out in our daily life."

