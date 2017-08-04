Vatican urges Venezuela to suspend Constitutional revision

Pope Francis. Photo credit: Daniel Ibez CNA

Vatican City, Aug 4, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- As tensions and deaths continue to rise in Venezuela due to the government's push to write a new constitution, the Holy See has urged the country's leaders to hold off on the revision, focusing instead on alleviating the nation's crippling humanitarian crisis.



“The Holy See expresses again her profound concern for the radicalization and aggravation of the crisis in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, with the increase in the number of deaths, wounded and those who have been detained,” read an Aug. 4 Vatican communique.



Pope Francis, both directly and through Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, “closely follows that situation and it's humanitarian, social, political economic and even spiritual implications, and assures of his constant prayer for the country and for all Venezuelans,” while inviting faithful around the world “to pray intensely for this situation.”



At the same time, the Holy See asked all political actors, and governments in particular, to ensure that “full respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms” are respected, “as well as the existing Constitution.”

