Knights of Columbus planning to replace traditional uniform

PHOENIX (CNS) -- The Knights of Columbus, long associated with swords, capes and chapeaus, will be going through a significant uniform change.



The traditional regalia worn by fourth-degree Knights will be replaced, announced Supreme Knight Carl Anderson Aug. 1 during the international fraternal organization's 135th annual Supreme Convention in St. Louis, which was livestreamed on EWTN.



Throughout the years, the regalia of the Knights' fourth degree, known as the patriotic degree, has gone through changes, Anderson said, noting that when this degree was first established, the uniform included white ties, top hats and tails.



In place of a tuxedo with a black bow tie, members will be wearing a blue blazer, an official Knights of Columbus tie and a beret, all with the fourth-degree emblem on them, along with a white shirt and dark gray slacks. There was no mention if the swords would remain part of the uniform.



"The board of directors has decided that the time is right for a modernization of the fourth-degree uniform," Anderson said. "On a limited basis, assemblies may choose to continue using the traditional cape and chapeau for color corps at public events and honor guards in liturgical processions. However, the preferred dress for the fourth degree, including color corps and honor guards, is the new uniform of jacket and beret."



