What makes Vivaldi unique among composers? He was a priest.

Antonio Vivaldi at the International Museum and Library of Music of Bologna Public Domain CNA

Venice, Italy, Aug 6, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- While Antonio Vivaldi's “Four Seasons” echoes in concert halls and elevators around the world, for some, his greatest masterpieces are not the scores resonating spring, summer, fall and winter, but rather his sacred music.



Although less known, Vivaldi's sacred music compositions, according to a researcher and expert on the musician's life, is probably his greatest contribution to music – featuring an altogether unprecedented combination of deep spirituality and the contemporary trends of the time.



And this profound personal spirituality was rooted in what is likely a little-known fact for many: Antonio Vivaldi was a Catholic priest.



“I'm going to give you the most bizarre idea. Think of the Pope, who represents priests, spiritual things, and then you've got Jimmy Hendrix, a superb guitarist. You put them together and you've got Vivaldi,” British researcher Micky White told CNA Aug. 1.



It's a combination altogether “bizarre,” she said. “Vivaldi the priest, deeply spiritual, comes out in his music. Jimmy Hendrix Vivaldi you've heard in the Four Seasons; it's the most bizarre piece of music.”

