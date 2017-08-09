Democratic Party divided over abortion litmus test for candidates

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In recent weeks, prominent members of the Democratic Party have debated the party's litmus test, or lack there of, on abortion and a decision on whether to only back Democrats running for office who support "abortion rights."



Looking ahead to the 2018 midterm elections, people inside and outside the Democratic Party are discussing the polarizing issue of abortion and the party's openness to negotiation over support of pro-life candidates.



The discussion was rekindled after Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-New Mexico, stated that the Democratic Party does not have a litmus test for candidates.



The Hill, a political news website, reported July 31 that Lujan, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said that the Democratic Party does not have such a test for candidates, rather that candidates should "fit the district" in which they are running.



"As we look at candidates across the country, you need to make sure you have candidates that fit the district, that can win in these districts across America," Lujan told The Hill.



This comment came as a surprise to many after the Democratic National Committee chairman, Tom Perez, released a statement in April that his party's commitment to "choice" was non-negotiable.



"Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman's right to make her own choices about her body and her health. That is not negotiable," Perez said in the statement.



