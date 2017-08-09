Speaker sees 'decisive battle' being waged against marriage, family

Scott Hahn, a Catholic apologist and theology professor at the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, speaks at the Midwest Catholic Family Conference Aug. 4 in Wichita, Kan. He gave three presentations related to the conference's Marian theme. (CNS photo/Christopher M. Riggs, Catholic Advance)

WICHITA, Kan. (CNS) -- Scott Hahn told a packed convention hall in Wichita that Carmelite Sister Lucia dos Santos, one of the Fatima visionaries, had once predicted the "decisive battle" between the Lord and Satan would be regarding marriage and family.



And that battle is being fought today, said Hahn, who gave three talks during the Catholic Family Conference Aug. 4-6.



One of the most popular Catholic speakers in the country, Hahn, who is a professor of theology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, told of how Italian Cardinal Carlo Caffarra had received the visionary's prediction after writing her asking for prayers.



The battle is not a modern one, Hahn said, adding that the battle was initiated at the dawn of history when Satan tempted Adam and Eve. "We need to recognize the importance of this," he said.



Hahn, whose talks centered on Mary and St. Joseph, said he first heard about Our Lady of Fatima on his fifth wedding anniversary. On the day they were planning a dinner celebration, Hahn said his wife, Kimberly, went into labor and instead of going to a five-star restaurant, they drove to a Grove City, Pennsylvania, hospital.



To pass the time he turned on the television and heard the distinctive voice of Ricardo Montalban narrating a documentary about Our Lady of Fatima. "I was transfixed, but Kimberly was having contractions and said. 'Would you help me and quit watching TV!'"

