From Cardinal Seán's blog

On Wednesday (7/26) of last week, I was visited by Bishop Antonisamy Francis of the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, who was accompanied by Father Father Selva Raj, the Mission Coordinator for his diocese. They were here to meet with Maureen Heil of our Pontifical Mission Societies Office and also to explore the idea of sending some of their seminarians to study at St. John's Seminary.



Bishop Francis presented me with this very nice shawl. You see, it is an Indian custom to greet someone by draping a garland of flowers around their neck -- something like a Hawaiian lei. However, when you are in a situation where you wouldn't have fresh flowers, a scarf or shawl is used instead. Father Selva also presented me with a commemorative plate of Mother Teresa and St. John Paul II.



Business managers ceremony

