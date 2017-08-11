Theological Institute moves to Pastoral Center home

BRAINTREE -- When studies begin again in September, students of the Theological Institute for the New Evangelization will no longer be traveling to Brighton to attend classes. Instead, they will be going to the institute's new location: the Pastoral Center in Braintree.



School leaders hope that the move, which will take the institute out of the former St. Gabriel School in Brighton and into the Braintree headquarters of the Archdiocese of Boston, will help attract new students.



"There is a big hope that we will start to draw more students from the South Region of the Boston Archdiocese and maybe even from Fall River or Providence or some of the other southern regions where we have not had as many students in the past," said Dr. Steve Fahrig, associate dean of the school and director of the Master of Theological Studies program.



The move will benefit some current students as well, noted Dr. Aldona Lingertat, vice president of administration and director of the Master of Arts in Ministry program.



"We have students in the south area and around Braintree who are just so excited and they're happy for the move," she said, speaking to The Pilot Aug. 4.



Staff, aided by alumni and current students, worked much of the summer to box up equipment and materials at the Brighton location, and on Aug. 9, a moving company brought it all to Braintree.



Staff offices will be on the third floor of the building, while classes will be held in meeting areas on the second level.



Fahrig said a group from the school visited the Pastoral Center in early August for an orientation and to get a sense of the new location.



He left the center "with a pretty good feeling with how it's all going to work out."



A program of St. John's Seminary, the Theological Institute offers lay people, deacons, and religious the opportunity to pursue a Masters of Theological Studies for the New Evangelization or a Masters in of Arts in Ministry. A Catechetical Certificate Program is also offered.



Classes will begin in Braintree on Sept. 5, and registration is currently still open. The Catechetical Certificate Program will begin later that month. More information on the Theological Institute for the New Evangelization, including information on how to register for classes or the certificate program, can be found at www.theologicalinstitute.org.