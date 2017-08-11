Is it weird that Catholics venerate relics? Here's why we do

Untitled design 4

Houston, Texas, Aug 11, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- “We are many parts, but we are all one body,” says the refrain of a popular '80s Church hymn, based on the words of 1 Cor. 12:12.



While we are one body in Christ, if you happen to be a Catholic saint, the many parts of your own body might be spread out all over the world.



Take, for example, St. Catherine of Siena.



A young and renowned third-order Dominican during the Middle Ages, she led an intense life of prayer and penance and is said to have single-handedly ended the Avignon exile of the successors of Peter in the 14th century.



When she died in Rome, her hometown of Siena, Italy, wanted her body. Realizing they would probably get caught if they took her whole corpse, the Siena thieves decided that it would be safer if they just took her head.



When they were stopped on their way out by guards outside of Rome, they said a quick prayer, asking for St. Catherine of Siena’s intercession. The guards opened the bag and did not find the dead head of St. Catherine, but a bag full of rose petals. Once the thieves were back in Siena, Catherine’s head re-materialized, one of the many miracles attributed to the saint.

