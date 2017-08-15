US Catholics to mark 50 years since Navy chaplain's heroic death

Fr Capodanno

Washington D.C., Aug 15, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A Mass and a documentary premiere are among the events marking the 50th anniversary of the death of Servant of God Father Vincent R. Capodanno, the decorated Navy chaplain who was killed seeking to provide the sacraments to ambushed Marines in the Vietnam War.



Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services will celebrate the Annual Mass for Father Capodanno Sept. 5 at the Crypt Church of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. The Mass will take place at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



“Many of the surviving Marines who served with Father Capodanno will participate, along with current senior military leaders and active-duty personnel. The public is invited to attend,” the Archdiocese for the Military Services said Aug. 10.



Father Capodanno was a Maryknoll priest from Staten Island, N.Y. He was nicknamed the “Grunt Padre” for his service to members of the infantry.



While with Maryknoll, Fr. Capodanno served in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and then requested to be reassigned as a chaplain with the US Marine Corps. He was sent to Vietnam in 1966, and requested an extension to his tour of duty when it was up.

