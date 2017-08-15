Women religious advised to stop focusing on dwindling numbers

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNS) -- Sister Mary Pellegrino, outgoing president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, urged participants at the group's annual assembly in Orlando not to focus on dwindling numbers of women religious but instead on the communion they have with each other.



She said the danger of focusing too much on decreasing numbers is that it diminishes every vocation, the church and even God.



"It's rooted in a corporate God who ascribes to human notions of progress and growth, rather than rhythmic patterns of fruitfulness," Sister Pellegrino, a Sister of St. Joseph, said in an Aug. 10 talk, adding that concern about smaller numbers also "reflects our fears and our uneasy and unresolved relationship with death."



She said a new emphasis on deepening communion could be liberating but also challenging.



Sister Pellegrino gave the keynote address during the Aug. 8-11 assembly for the association of the leaders of congregations of Catholic women religious in the United States. LCWR has about 1,350 members, who represent nearly 80 percent of the approximately 48,500 women religious in the United States.



